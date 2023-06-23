A guide to the Dublin Pride events happening this weekend

The Dublin Pride Festival 2023 began on Monday, June 19, although the entirety of June is celebrated as Pride month.

Aside from the most monumental event of the week, the Dublin Pride Parade, which will be held on Saturday, June 24, Dublin Pride have listed an array of different events that you can attend in support of Pride.

Here are some of the events set to take place over the weekend:

Friday, June 23: Mother & Absolut X present Pride After Party

Mother and Absolut X present The Pride Block Party After Party at Button Factory from 11pm until late.

The creative clubbing experience that will transform the Dublin venue into an innovative club space for one night only with DJs Kelly-Anne Byrne, Tara Kumar & GhostBoy performing.

The dance floor will be transformed into a transcending experience with the latest in creative technology and club lighting innovation, while guests will enjoy Absolut Made to Mix cocktails and premium serves from the bespoke bars.

Tickets are available from €15 here.

Saturday, June 24: Pride Disco Drag Brunch

Some of Ireland’s best queens will entertain the crowd during the Pride Disco Drag Brunch at The Well between 12 and 4pm.

The audience will be treated to live performances, lip-sync battles and all the usual Disco Social madness.

Tickets retail from €38.52 and are available here.

Saturday, June 24: Dublin Pride Parade

The 40th anniversary Dublin Pride Parade takes place on Saturday, June 24.

It starts on O’Connell Street at 12pm, and continues towards Merrion Square.

Find a map of the route below.

Saturday, June 24: Big Gay Party at the Big Gay Bookstore

Connolly Books on Essex Street will turn into a resting place for those who want a sip of water, snacks or to enjoy some queer anthems away from the chaos of the city.

This event starts at 3pm.

Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25: COKE STUDIO at Longitude Festival

Coca-Cola has teamed up with GAY TIMES to create Breakthrough with COKE STUDIO.

The ongoing campaign gives unsigned LGBTQ+ artists the opportunity to gain recognition and the wider support they deserve.

A number of Breakthrough COKE STUDIO artists will perform at Longitude Festival this weekend – including Celaviedmai, Keanan, Lleo and Callum Crighton.

Saturday, June 24: Bukkake Pride Party

The Bukkake Pride Party takes place on Saturday, June 24 at 10pm in Opium on Wexford Street.

Tickets are on sale here from €14.92.

Sunday, June 25: Burlesque Brunch – Pride Rides special

Bow Lane Social Club x Crimson leCreme presents Ireland’s only Burlesque Brunch.

The awe-inspiring afternoon of glamour and fun takes place on Sunday, June 25.

There are seating at 3pm, 3.15pm and 3.30pm – get stuck in to house cocktails and enjoy the live blues band shows.

Dress code: Dress to Impress; tickets are available here.

For the full list of events see the Dublin Pride website here.