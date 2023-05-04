A brand new premium nightclub is set to open off Grafton Street this weekend

Hyde, the new four-storey venue off Grafton Street, will open the doors to its premium new nightclub SEEK this weekend.

Located on Lemon Street, Dublin 2, the sophisticated drinks and dining spot offers a different concept on each of its 4 floors – the standout arguably being its enormous rooftop bar, with views spanning right across the city to the Dublin mountains.

The chic venue is like nothing Ireland has seen before, and was inspired by similar concepts seen in cities like London and New York.

Unbeknownst to guests the second floor has been secretly under construction since the beginning of this year, and the team at Hyde are excited to open the doors of SEEK nightclub this Saturday, May 6th.

The club has been fitted with a state-of-the-art Harmonic design sound system, guaranteeing the music quality to be one of the best in the country.

And in control of the music every weekend will be a mix of Dublin’s most exciting DJ’s.

To ensure guests are wowed and definitely in the party mood, SEEK will also be bringing club elements regularly spotted in high-end clubs overseas, to Dublin.

Roaming secret entertainers will be booked to join the party every weekend, from percussionists, to dancers, to vocalists.

According to the Irish nightlife activist group ‘Give Us The Night’ Ireland’s club scene has diminished at an alarming rate over the past two decades, with 4/5 Irish nightclubs (or 84%) all closing since the year 2000.

This has left many party-goers not knowing where to go, or not generally having many options. According to the group, a particular problem has been for working professionals over the age of 25 who want a late-night dance venue.

This group tends to find that many of the few available nightclubs host a crowd that seems far too young. This is the audience Seek @ Hyde has been specifically designed to cater for.

From high-end, chic furnishings and décor choices, to one of Ireland’s best nightclub sound systems, to decadent cocktails and the finest drinks on offer (plus an enormous accompanying rooftop bar to enjoy), Seek will cater for the Dublin working professionals, with higher standards, looking to seek the night.

Head of Operations, Clive Powers, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of SEEK and offer a new luxury nightlife destination in the heart of Dublin city, as well as expand our new music and hospitality concept at Hyde, as it continues to evolve as a world-class destination.”

“The Dublin late-night scene has had a rough few years so we are excited to revive the Dublin Nightlife scene with the opening of SEEK and bring it into a new era. Particularly for those working professionals 25+ who feel like they haven’t had a nightclub of their own in this city.”

Seek will open every Friday and Saturday from 10 pm to 2:30 am with an entry fee starting at €5 per guest.

Guests can upgrade their SEEK experience to a VIP booth, which includes bottle service and a dedicated host for their table throughout the night.

Hyde is strictly over 23’s with a smart dress code enforced at all times. For more information, visit www.hyde-dublin.com or follow @hyde.ie on Instagram.