8 Fictional Cafes and Restaurants You Can Visit In Real Life

Ever dreamed of having Breakfast At Tiffany’s or dinner at Luke’s Diner? Well you can!

UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend has found some of the most iconic cafes and restaurants from TV shows and films that you can visited today.

Take a look:

The Blue Box Café – Breakfast at Tiffany’s

In the opening scene of the iconic 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Audrey Hepburn’s character is seen eating a croissant and drinking a coffee in Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in New York.

In 2017, the store on 5th Avenue decided to open The Blue Box Cafe, inspired by the film.

The cafe is currently under maintenance, though will reopen later this year.

Les Deux Compères – Emily in Paris

The hit Netflix show Emily In Paris, which returned for its second season at the end of last year, focused partly around the restaurant of Emily’s on-off love interest Gabriel.

Les Deux Comperes, a business Emily’s marketing agency took on as a client, is a real restaurant, although it has a different name.

Terra Nera is an Italian restaurant situated in Place de l’Estrapade in Paris, and it sells all sorts of pizza and pasta to enjoy.

Magnolia Bakery – Sex and the City

The famous benches outside Magnolia Bakery where Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbs share cupcakes and coffee in Sex and the City is very much a real bakery – and even under the same name.

Conveniently situated around the corner from “Carrie’s apartment” in West Village of New York City, the venue was popularised when featured in the original series.

It currently operates like any other bakery, just with slightly bigger crowds than most, particularly with the show returning for its reboot ‘And Just Like That…’ last year.

Luke’s Diner – Gilmore Girls

Luke’s Diner plays a big part in shaping Lorelai and Rory’s world in Gilmore Girls.

A few years ago, a pop-up of the fictional diner appeared in Brooklyn, sending fans into a frenzy.

The real Luke’s Diner was location of the Warner Bros back lot in Burbank, California.

The Lighthouse Cafe – La La Land

In the film La La Land, Ryan Gosling’s character Seb takes Mia, played by Emma Stone, to her first live experience of jazz music at The Lighthouse Cafe – a famous jazz spot in the 1940s.

The cafe does actually exist in real-life and is situated in Hermosa Beach, California.

You can pop in for a coffee and some food, and it still remains a part-time jazz club on Wednesdays and weekends.

Los Pollos Hermanos – Breaking Bad

Those who have seen Walt Whitman’s rise from science teacher to drug lord in Netflix’s Breaking Bad series will be familiar with the chicken shop Los Pollos Hermanos, where a number of important scenes take place.

The diner itself doesn’t exist – but was later franchised following the success of the series.

However, the scenes shown in the series at Los Pollos were actually shot at a Twisters branch in South Valley, New Mexico.

Cafe Debussy – Inception

A famous scene is Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie Inception is set in Cafe Debussy in Paris.

The cafe is now an Italian restaurant named Il Russo close to Segur Metro station.

Bar De La Marine – Love Actually

In our favourite festive rom-com Love Actually, Jamie (Colin Firth) tries to track down Aurelia, and finds her in a small French town with cobbled streets.

The scene filmed at her place of work is actually in Marseille, France, and the restaurant is named Bar De La Marine in real life.

It sits right on the famous port in France’s second largest city.