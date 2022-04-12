7 fun things to do this Easter weekend

Easter 2022 is just around the corner, and there are plenty of fun events and activities on across the country this long weekend to celebrate.

Whether you want to pay a visit to the Easter Bunny, or head out on an Easter Egg hunt, these events are great for a special family trip.

Here are seven events you can attend this Easter weekend:

Funderland, Co. Cork

Who doesn’t love a good theme park? Funderland at Creamfields in Cork is the perfect place to bring kids for a fun day full of thrills.

The theme park is located on Tramore Road and is open daily until April 24, so make sure to get there before it closes.

Admission tickets can be purchased online or at the entrance.

Newgrange Farm, Co. Meath

We’ve tried explaining social distancing to them over and over… total ‘mare! Animals, the lot of them. #weareopen

Don’t forget to book with us first before visiting pic.twitter.com/yT4Hegs5Vv — NewgrangeFarm (@NewgrangeFarm) June 27, 2020

Newgrange Farm in Meath is open again for the 2022 season, and their courtyard provides a central location for kids and adults alike to see all the new animals.

This is a perfect activity for a bright and sunny Easter Sunday, and you can even hop on down to the farmyard to collect a sweet treat from the Easter bunny.

The farm is open daily from 10am to 1:30pm and from 2pm to 5:30pm. It is recommended that you book tickets online in advance.

Slime Camps and Egg Hunts, Kidspace, Co. Dublin

This Easter Sunday morning, Kidspace playcenters in Rathcoole (0-10 year olds) and Rathfarnham (0-8 year olds) are running fun Easter egg hunts.

They will also be running 2-hour drop-off events, including a Slime Sensation workshop where kids can create their very own gooey slime from scratch.

These events are perfect for kids to burn off some energy before eating all that chocolate. The Easter egg hunts will begin at 9am in both venues, and the slime workshop will be held on various dates throughout the month of April.

Be sure to book online in advance, as there are limited bookings.

Easter activities at Airfield Estate, Co. Dublin

🐣Hatch a plan for the Easter holidays! From a junior natural treasures trail, drop-in activities, woodland habitat walks, and a felting workshop to the Easter bunny – there's an adventure for everyone at Airfield this Easter.☀️Plan your next day out👉 https://t.co/7ypTn4M0GP pic.twitter.com/WIY3cOvi0Z — Airfield Estate (@AirfieldEstate) April 8, 2022

Dublin’s only working urban farm, Airfield Estate in Dundrum, will have a wide variety of Easter activities for kids this year, including a trail sheet, a felt workshop, guided walks exploring the theme of birds, and a chance to learn about bird nesting and egg IDs.

Guided woodland bird habitat walks will take place on April 13, 14, 20, and 21. This is a perfect place to take kids on their Easter break for some educational activities and a chance to meet the Easter bunny.

The farm will be open from 9:30am to 5pm over Easter school holidays. You can prebook online or pay upon arrival.

Wells House and Gardens, Co. Wexford

Wells House and Gardens has a fun-filled Easter break planned for all, including a series of unique workshops and activities.

There will be an interactive guided tour where children can experience what life was like growing up in the 1800s in a “Big House,” a Meet the Meerkat and Exotic Animal Encounter, and a Build a Teddy Bear workshop.

On Easter Saturday and Sunday, there will be puppet shows, Easter egg hunts through the fairy woodland, and a BBQ and live music. The gardens will be open daily over Easter, and tickets are available to purchase online.

Easter Egg Hunt, The Ark Puddenhilh, Co. Dublin

You’ve got to do at least one Easter egg hunt this weekend, so be sure to pop on over to The Ark Puddenhilh for a fun treasure hunt with clues and a big reward.

The hunt is both indoors and outdoors, and the Easter bunny will be making an appearance on the day.

There are also indoor and outdoor play areas, petting barns and duck ponds. The center will be open on Easter Saturday from 10am to 1:30 pm and from 2pm to 5:30pm. There are limited tickets available online.

Easter Bunny and Cinderella, Castleview Open Farm, Co. Laois

Yes, this is another farm, but this one has the Easter bunny and Cinderella. On Easter Saturday and Sunday, Castleview Open Farm will have the Easter bunny and Cinderella around to interact with kids and hand out chocolate eggs.

There will also be hidden eggs for kids to find and a new baby lamb feeding area so that people can bottle feed the pet lambs at 12pm and 4pm each day. Outdoor animals will be returning to the fields in April too.

The farm is open most days between April 9 and 24 and is open from 11am to 6pm each day. Visitors pay upon arrival.