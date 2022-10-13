6 Spooky Halloween Attractions To Attend This October

It’s officially spooky season!

We have rounded up some top Halloween attractions across the country to attend this October.

Take a look:

The Nightmare Realm

The Nightmare Realm has moved venue to the 130-year-old Victorian City Market building on Mary’s Lane in Dublin.

The freaky and fun event, which was awarded as the most entertaining Halloween experience in Ireland last year, is now twice the size with a new show and lots of surprises.

The indoor scream park is filled with shocks and scares, dazzling special effects, immersive scenery, live actors, and FIVE terrifying new mazes, including The Haunted Orphanage, The Sewers, Cannibals Playground, Attack of the Clowns, and Death Row.

Adding to the ‘deadly’ buzz is the new addition of Halloween Town, a fun horror-village festival zone with a food court and dance stage, giving visitors the freedom to explore the haunts one by one and to ‘chill out’ in between.

The event also features Ireland’s first 3D binaural experience, where you can settle down and get comfortable in the dark, using only sound and your imagination to encounter The Nightmare Realm’s take on the classic Irish ghost story – the Legend of The Banshee.

The over 13s event runs until November 2, and tickets are on sale at thenightmarerealm.ie.

Farmaphobia

Farmaphobia returns to Fordstown in Co. Meath this year for another terrifying event.

The themed attractions include Cult, Clown Town, Purge Night, Momma’s Murder Maize and Zombie Morgue.

The over 13s event is on until November 1, and you can book tickets here.

Tricky Trail at Tayto Park

The Tricky Trail at Tayto Park in Co. Meath is a spooktacular treasure hunt.

There’s something for all the family; young and old; with fun interactive games, spooky story telling, potions, spell casting and magical performances by a whole host of characters!

Set out on your Trail at Haunted Halls where song and dance will transport you to another realm. Or why not brave the ‘Scare Chair’, with a frightful family photo opportunity.

The Tricky Trail runs from 11am – 4pm on October 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd, and from October 29th until November 2nd.

Book your tickets here.

Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Experience in Liffey Valley

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin will be hosting a series of spooktacular activities to get everyone in the Halloween spirit, with costume competitions for kids and live storytelling sessions of bewitching tales hosted by a series of themed characters also running right across the bank holiday weekend.

Those who come dressed in their spooktacular outfits from Friday 28th – Monday 31st October will be entered into a draw to win fang-tastic daily prizes, with the parent or guardian who guides their little ghoul to enter also in with a chance to win a luxury L’Occitane Pamper Hamper or a €100 voucher for Penneys, Marks & Spencer or The Hudson Rooms.

Little shoppers will also get the chance to select and decorate a pumpkin in the shopping centre’s free Pumpkin Patch.

To book your FREE ticket for the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Pumpkin Patch, or to find out more about the spooktacular events taking place across the weekend, visit liffeyvalley.ie.

Púca Festival

The Púca Festival takes place in Trim and Athboy in Meath from October 28th until October 31st.

Imelda May, Gavin James, King Kong Company, Block Rockin’ Beats, Lisa Hannigan & Cathy Davey, Jerry Fish & his Electric Sideshow Cabaret, Joanne McNally, Blindboy, David O’Doherty, Neil Delamere, and Jason Byrne are all performing at the popular festival.

The Academic will also headline the Púca Big Top stage on October 29th.

There will also be Historic Halloween Walking Tours, Candlelit Tales Storytelling, Banshee Bingo Hall, Self-guided treasure hunts, Foraging Workshops, Circus performances, Handfasting Ceremonies, and free events over the weekend.

Find out more here.

Hooky Spooky Halloween at Luggwoods

Set in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, this outdoor Halloween Family Experience will get the Halloween Antics going.

Halloween at Luggwods gives you and your family the opportunity to dress up and get some epic family photos while enjoying the spooky seasonal fun and creating unique family memories that last the test of time.

The event is more fun than spooky, so it is suitable for small children and for children up to the age of 12 years.

Find out more here.