5 Fun Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend

The good weather has got us very excited for the weekend.

There are plenty of fun things to do in Dublin in the next few days, from food festivals to outdoor gigs.

Here’s our top picks of what to do this weekend:

Visit Taste of Dublin

Taste of Dublin returns to the Iveagh Gardens from June 15th to 18th.

Expect an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs, artisan food innovators and cultural food inspired experiences at one of the top events of the summer.

With everything from mouth-watering food and tantalising summer cocktails, to chocolate making and disco dancing, there really is something for everyone at Taste of Dublin.

Book your tickets here.

See The Coronas Live

Is there anything better than an outdoor gig when the sun is shining?

The Coronas are performing at Fairview Park on Saturday, June 17th, with special guest All Tvvins.

There are a limited amount of tickets still available, so get yours here.

Enjoy A Theatre Date

West Side Story is on in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until June 24th.

An acclaimed international cast and creative team have assembled around the renowned Broadway director and actor Lonny Price to open the next chapter in the classic musical’s epic success story.

Get your ticket here.

Take A Trip To The Zoo

From little monkeys to more experienced explorers, there’s always something new to discover at Dublin Zoo,

The popular tourist attraction is open daily from 9:30am until 6pm.

Book your ticket here.

Go For A Sea Swim

There are so many gorgeous beaches in Dublin, so why not head out for a sea swim this weekend?

Popular swimming spots include The Vico Baths, The Forty Foot, Seapoint Beach and Bull Island.

After your swim, soak in the sun and enjoy a nice coffee or acai bowl. The perfect, wholesome weekend!