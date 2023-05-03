30 Celebrities Who Don’t Use Their Real Names

Did you know a host of well-known faces don’t use their real names in the limelight.
From Bruno Mars to Lady Gaga we’ve compiled a list of 30 celebrities’ real names that you may not have known.
Take a look:
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey’s real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.
Cardi B
Cardi B was born Belcalis Almanzar.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel was born Paul Sinclair.
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars’ real name is Peter Gene Hernandez.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron’s real name is Chloe Celeste Hoffman.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly’s real name is Colson Baker.
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly.
P!nk
P!nk’s real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart.
Natalie Portman was born Neta-Lee Hershlag.
Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi’s real name is Amanda Lee Rogers.
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris was born Adam Richard Wiles.
The Weeknd
The Weeknd’s real name is Abel Tesfaye.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson.
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean was born Christopher Edwin Breaux, but in 2014 changed his name to Christopher Francis Ocean.
Shania Twain
Shania Twain was born Eileen Regina Edwards.
Elton John
Elton John’s real name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight.
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus.
Drake
Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X’s real name is Montero Lamar Hill.
Lizzo
Lizzo’s real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott was born Jacques Bermon Webster II.
Eminem
Eminem’s real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.
Halsey
Halsey’s real name is Ashley Frangipane.
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev was born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva.
Lorde
Lorde’s real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor.