30 Celebrities Who Don’t Use Their Real Names

Did you know a host of well-known faces don’t use their real names in the limelight.

From Bruno Mars to Lady Gaga we’ve compiled a list of 30 celebrities’ real names that you may not have known.

Take a look:

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

Cardi B

Cardi B was born Belcalis Almanzar.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel was born Paul Sinclair.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ real name is Peter Gene Hernandez.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron’s real name is Chloe Celeste Hoffman.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly’s real name is Colson Baker.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly.

P!nk

P!nk’s real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart.

Natalie Portman was born Neta-Lee Hershlag.

Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi’s real name is Amanda Lee Rogers.

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris was born Adam Richard Wiles.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean was born Christopher Edwin Breaux, but in 2014 changed his name to Christopher Francis Ocean.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain was born Eileen Regina Edwards.

Elton John

Elton John’s real name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus.

Drake

Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X’s real name is Montero Lamar Hill.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott was born Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Eminem

Eminem’s real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

Halsey

Halsey’s real name is Ashley Frangipane.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev was born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva.

Lorde

Lorde’s real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor.