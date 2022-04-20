11 TikTok accounts to follow if you’re looking for a good laugh

Everyone needs a good laugh in their day, and what better place to look than TikTok?

TikTok is bursting at the seams with funny content, with many accounts rising to fame for their hilarious skits and bits.

We’ve compiled a list of some of our TikTok accounts to follow for comedy in 2022.

Take a look:

Tadhg Fleming (@tadhgfleming)

The Fleming family are definitely one of the funniest families on TikTok right now.

Tadhg Fleming posts hilarious videos of his family, whether it’s an Easter bunny skit or just a video of his dad Derry running around the room trying to catch a bat.

The Kerry native’s account grew massively during the coronavirus lockdowns, and has now amassed almost 3 million followers, with his most popular video (above) gaining a whopping 73.7 million views.

The Fleming family is always getting up to something crazy!

Axel Webber (@axelwebber)

Axel Webber went viral on TikTok after he shared a video of his New York City apartment, which he labeled as the smallest apartment in New York.

He gave a funny commentary as he showed his followers his 95-square-foot apartment, where he also has to bring his own toilet paper to a bathroom down the hall.

Axel also gained followers when he shared a video of his Julliard rejection letter, which singer Charlie Puth responded to on TikTok.

The TikToker has remained one of the most popular accounts on the app right now, and he always gives us great relatable content.

Killian Sundermann (@killersundy)

This Dublin-born comedian with German parents is famous for his viral video on the cultural differences of offering.

Killian made a video sketch showing the differences in how the Irish and Germans accept gifts or food. Many viewers thought his acting of the two cultures is hilariously accurate, and Killian’s videos have gone viral ever since.

Whether it’s a sarcastic video making fun of Americans or a skit pretending to work in an office, Killian always hits the nail on the head with his comedy.

Khaby Lame (@khaby.lame)

Khaby Lame consistently gets at least 10 million views on each of his TikToks, which should show you how funny and clever he is.

It takes a lot of time and effort to come up with that many ideas and never run out of skits, but Khaby does it flawlessly. His trademark is pointing out the futility of overly complicated life hacks and showing a much more simple yet blunt solution.

Khaby is definitely one to follow for a good laugh.

Remi Bader (@remibader)

Remi Bader is famous for her realistic clothing hauls from places like Shein and Zara, where she tries her purchases on to show how unrealistic some of the clothes are for mid-size/plus-size people.

Her honesty within the fashion community is extremely refreshing — this curve model shows how fast fashion brands really fit people’s bodies.

Although she isn’t a comedian by profession, Remi’s chaotic vlogs make her a perfect person to follow for some entertaining content.

Keep Up With Jacob (@keepupwithjacob)

This little Irish boy has gone viral through his mum’s videos of him. The account’s bio is “my funny little old soul” and has amassed 1.6 million followers, with the most popular video at 79.4 million views.

Jacob is the cutest little boy and followers love to watch his little rants, whether it be about a kettle, the weather, or his birthday happening every year.

Jacob’s videos always make me smile and giggle.

Joe Mele (@mmmjoemele)

Ever since Joe Mele made a video of his dad dressed up like the food critic from Ratatouille, his TikTok stardom was solidified.

The hilarious video has 12.9 million likes and his dad looks scarily similar to the beloved animated movie character.

Joe has continued to use his dad as the main character in his TikTok skits, and viewers love to see his crazy Italian family get up to no good.

Brody Wellmaker (@brodywellmaker)

Everyone loves a parody of popular movies like Twilight or High School Musical, and Brody Wellmaker is here to deliver.

Brody rose to fame on TikTok when he reenacted scenes from Twilight and exaggerated the film’s awkward moments.

The comedian has since gone on to do the same with other popular movies and has gained 20.4 million followers.

Brittany Broski (@brittany_broski)

Even if you aren’t on TikTok, you’ll probably recognise Brittany Broski as the “kombucha girl.”

The England native’s facial expressions and infectious laugh make each of her posts that much more funny, even if she’s just reacting to a dog eating a chicken nugget.

Her videos are full of sarcastic comments on daily life and the reality of being not model-thin in an influencer world.

Brittany has amassed 6.7 million followers and continues to grow her following.

Ethan Poisson (@ethanp0iss0n)

If you’re looking for more dry, Gen Z humour, look no further.

Ethan Poisson’s videos are full of dry sarcasm and funny imitations, whether it’s making fun of the way girls write notes in school, imitating famous singers like Charlie Puth, or keeping up with the latest TikTok trends.

Ethan is absolutely hilarious.

Brooke Averick (@ladyefron)

Lady Efron podcast host Brooke Averick has great videos on TikTok, whether they’re story times, sarcastic comments, or reviews of popular shows.

Her podcast is full of hilarious commentary, and her TikTok account is an extension of that comedy.

Brooke’s videos are definitely worth checking out.