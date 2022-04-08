10 period drama movies to watch if you loved Bridgerton

If you’re like everyone else in the world, you’ve just finished Bridgerton season 2.

Furthermore, you’re probably doing one of two things right now: re-watching both seasons of Bridgerton or sulking in the sadness of having to wait over a year for the next season.

While re-watching Bridgerton over and over does sound promising, a good way to deal with the now-empty hole in your life is to watch other Bridgerton-esque period dramas.

For your benefit, we’ve compiled a list of 10 period drama films you can watch after you’ve finished Bridgerton.

Take a look:

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

This is a no brainer. Joe Wright’s 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen is probably the best version of the story to exist.

This movie deals with the theme of women finding their place in the world only through finding the perfect partner (sound familiar?). Keira’s character pushes back against this idea (like Bridgerton’s Eloise) while forming a complicated romance with Matthew’s Mr. Darcy.

The center of this story is a love-hate romance (Kanthony, anyone?) that has inspired almost every period drama to follow.

Little Women (2019)

Just as Bridgerton’s Eloise constantly pushes back against the perceived need to be married in 1800s society, the main character in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Jo (Saoirse Ronan), struggles with her own desires to be a writer.

The film follows the March sisters as they enter society and manage relationships within their family, which is definitely a theme for the Bridgerton family as well.

This sweet, inspiring and funny take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel is perfect if you liked Bridgerton. Also, who doesn’t love watching Timothée Chalamet in period clothes?

Emma (2020)

Emma is an extremely underrated movie that deserves more attention in the period drama genre.

Also based on a Jane Austen novel, Emma, this film stars Anna Taylor-Joy as she takes pleasure in meddling in the love lives of others; but her misguided matches end up leading her to true love (who’s surprised?).

Sticking to the theme of the importance of finding a match, the movie tells a charming and unexpected love story with a hint of humor as well.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

While this film is not a period drama, its story is still shockingly similar to that of Bridgerton.

Set in the glamourous 1920s New York City suburbs, The Great Gatsby follows Leonardo DiCaprio’s millionaire Gatsby as he befriends his neighbor and tries to reconnect with his former true love.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel is a story about people trying to find their place in the world and sometimes losing themselves along the way, just like the Bridgerton family.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Much like Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes is a clever and determined female detective who reveals some of the biggest secrets of the main characters.

In this film, Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, begins her detective career and fights against the oppressive societal rules towards women.

Both Bridgerton and Enola Holmes are about strong-minded women who never settle. They are definitely characters we can all aspire to be like.

The Favourite (2018)

The Favourite is a darkly comedic spin on period drama life.

Olivia Coleman steps into the role of Queen Anne, who is at the center of a power struggle between two feuding women.

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone both deliver amazing performances in this twisted and hilarious look at women fighting for an upper hand in higher society.

This is definitely worth the watch if you want a chuckle or two.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Yet another film based on a Jane Austen novel, Sense and Sensibility follows the Dashwood sisters, who come from a wealthy English family but suddenly lose their financial security (similar to the Featheringtons and the Sharmas in Bridgerton).

The Dashwood sisters are forced to find financial stability through marriage, much like Edwina Sharma in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Their respective suitors are the ever-handsome Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman.

You won’t regret watching this one, trust me.

Becoming Jane (2007)

On par with the Jane Austen theme, this film stars Anne Hathaway as real-life author Jane Austen, whose financially struggling parents expect her to marry wealthy.

Naturally, Jane finds love with an apprentice lawyer who can offer her nothing in the way of financial security, but his inspiration and encouragement may just lead her to a richer life of passion and creativity.

And that richer life led her to writing renowned period drama classics like Pride and Prejudice, Emma, and Sense and Sensibility ⁠— without which shows like Bridgerton may not have even been created.

Anna Karenina (2012)

Keira Knightley strikes again with this period drama classic.

Based on the iconic Russian novel by Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina is a tale of romance, infidelity and reputation.

Keira Knightley’s heroine experiences firsthand the double standard faced by women in the 1800s as she begins an affair with the handsome Count Vronsky. I’d say there are also plenty of secret affairs in Bridgerton.

Actors Jude Law and Aaron Taylor-Johnson join Keira for this celebration of a 19th century classic.

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

No, this is not a period drama or a film, but it definitely has a rightful place on this list.

You could argue that the plot of Bridgerton and Gossip Girl are exactly the same ⁠— wealthy families in high society engage in sex, scandal and ladder-climbing, and all of their secrets are revealed by an anonymous gossip-writer.

Yes, the setting differs, but if you place Serena, Blair, Nate, Chuck and Dan all in the world of Bridgerton, I’m sure it’d be a very similar show.