10 must-read books – according to Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon loves reading, and she even has her own book club.

The actress often shares her favourite books with her fans, and we have rounded up 10 of her best recommendations.

Take a look:

Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six is by New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also wrote the popular book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

It follows a coming of age girl as she navigates life in Los Angeles in the 1960’s, sneaking into clubs on the Sunset Strip, sleeping with rock stars, and dreaming of singing at the Whisky a Go-Go.

When she reaches her twenties, Daisy’s on the road to stardom but what will happen when she crosses paths with the lead singer of the band The Six, Billy Dunne?

Where the Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing is a 2018 novel by American author Delia Owens.

This book tells the story of Kya Clarke, also known as the Marsh Girl, who lives in a quite fishing village called Barkley Cove where nothing really happens.

But one day, popular boy Chase Andrews is found dead and locals immediately suspect Kya is the killer.

Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the ferocious pull of motherhood.

This book is set in Shaker Heights, but everything changes in this carefully ordered community when Mia a single mother and her teenage daughter Pearl move in across from the suspicious Richardson family.

Speaking about this book, which has since been adapted into a TV series, Reese said: “To say I love this book is an understatement…It moved me to tears.”

The Giver of the Stars

Set in the Depression era in America, The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes follows five extraordinary women and their remarkable journey through the mountains of Kentucky and beyond.

A call goes out for a team of women to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library, and this group become known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky.

Based on the true story, these women are committed to their job and bringing books to people who have never had any, arming them with facts that will change their lives.

The Proposal

The Proposal is written by New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory.

Nikole Paterson goes to a Dodgers game in LA with her actor boyfriend, the last thing she expects is a scoreboard proposal, and saying no in front of a stadium full of disappointed fans was not easy.

However, a handsome doctor comes to Nikole’s rescue and even sticks by her when the video goes viral and her social media goes crazy.

The Last House Guest

The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda is described as the “perfect summer thriller”.

Sadie Loman visits the town of Littleport, Maine every summer spanning over a decade she becomes close with town resident Avery Greer.

One summer’s day, Sadie is found dead and the police rule the death as suicide, but Avery can’t help but feel people are blaming her for her friend’s death.

Someone knows more than they’re saying, and Avery is intent on clearing her name, before the facts get twisted against her.

One Day in December

Laurie is pretty sure love at first sight doesn’t exist anywhere but the movies.

However, while travelling on a bus on a snowy December day, Laurie sees a man she knows instantly is the one. Their eye’s meet for one split magical moment, but then her bus drives away.

Laurie desperately looks for this mystery man for a year, until she finally finds him but he’s dating her bestfriend. What follows is ten long years of friendship, heartbreak, missed opportunities, roads not taken, and destinies reconsidered.

The Other Woman by Sandie Jones

Reese said The Other Woman was “one of the most twisted and entertaining plots”. Think Monster-in-Law but 10x worse!

Emily and Adam are perfect for each other, but lurking in the background is Adam’s mother Pammie.

Emily is about to find out just how far Pammie will go to get what she wants for her son.

The Rules of Magic



Everyone needs a little magic in their lives!

In this tale, we meet sisters Frances and Jet and their brother Vincent. From the beginning, their mother Susanna knew they were unique.

The Owens siblings are desperate to uncover who they really are, however the one thing they do know is the warning handed down through the family for centuries – that love is a curse.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

This is the debut novel by Gail Honeyman and the winner of the 2017 Costa Debut Novel Award.

The story centres on Eleanor Oliphant, a social misfit with a traumatic past who becomes enamoured with a singer, whom she believes she is destined to be with.

