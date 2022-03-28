WATCH: Will Smith SMACKS Chris Rock in the face at The Oscars – after joke about his wife

While all eyes were on the Oscars on Sunday night for the red carpet looks and the big names who took away the awards on the night, a shocking moment from the night has taken Hollywood by storm.

Will Smith was captured on camera smacking comedian Chris Rock in the face, after he referred to his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith as “GI Jane”.

Chris, 57, was apparently referring to the fact that Jada was sporting bald hair, however the actress has been quite open about the fact that she suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

Will, who later won the Best Actor award on the night for hit film King Richard, was seen walking on stage towards Chris, and then hitting him in the face.

While the comedian tried to laugh off the moment, there was obvious tension in the crowd.

However the Men in Black star apologised for the slap when accepting his Oscar for Best Actor.“I want to apologize to the Academy:

“I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award.”

“It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine light on all of the people.”

Later photos emerged of Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry trying to calm Will down, and supporting him during a commercial break.

This isn’t the first time Chris has pocked fun at Jada.

In 2016 when the actress said she would boycott the Oscars, Chris said: “Jada got mad, said she’s not coming,” Rock said during his opening monologue.

Adding: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”