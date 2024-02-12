WATCH: Usher’s FULL Halftime Show performance at the 2024 Super Bowl

Usher was the Halftime Show act at this year’s Super Bowl tournament.

Taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, the major US sporting event saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious against the San Francisco 49ers.

The R&B singer put on a show-stopping performance and brought out various guests including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R.

The 13-minute performance included hit songs such as Caught Up, U Don’t Have To Call, Superstar, Love In This Club, My Boo, Confessions Part II, Nice & Slow, Let It Burn, U Gotta It Bad, Bad Girl, OMG and Yeah!

The performance was met with an abundance of dancers, special effects, a Michael Jackson homage at the beginning and surprise cameos.

Fans took to X during the 45-year-old’s performance to show give their praise for the singer.

#Usher Super Bowl half-time show was everything! It had showmanship (skates!), dancing, and enough guest artists for an entire concert! Usher has cemented his legacy as an R&B legend…RESPECT 👏🏾 #SuperBowl2024 #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/AlAhmyqmwa — Kizzy Cox (@RealKizzyCox) February 12, 2024

WE GOT OUTFIT CHANGES

WE GOT ALICIA KEYS

WE GOT H.E.R

WE GOT SKATES

WE GOT STAGE PRESENCE

WE GOT VOCALS

WE GOT MF LIL JON AND LUDACHRIS

WE GOT THE KING OF R&B USHER YOUR AMAZING!!!! #UsherBowl #Usher pic.twitter.com/KXOz0CRMzd — ThroughThique&Thin 🪩 (@ShelaLeroy) February 12, 2024

This was Usher’s second Super Bowl appearance.

He previously performed alongside the Black Eyed Peas when the group headlined the halftime show back in 2011.

Prior to Usher’s performance, there were several acts before the game: country musician Reba McEntire lead the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, while hip-hop artist Post Malone offered his rendition of, America the Beautiful.

Actress and soul singer Andra Day performed, Lift Every Voice and Sing—also known as “the Black national anthem”, which has been included in Super Bowl pregame festivities since 2021.

Last September, Usher was announced as this year’s headlining act.

The 45-year-old confirmed the news in a video shared via social media, in which he receives a call from Kim Kardashian about the headlining slot.

In a statement, Usher said: “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

“Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”