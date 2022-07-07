Viewers slam Jacques’s ‘crocodile tears’ over Paige in Love Island teaser

Love Island fans finally got to see the results of the Casa Amour recoupling during tonight’s episode.

As expected, the recoupling caused serious drama as many of the Islanders decided to recouple with new girls/boys.

As expected, Jay coupled up with new girl Chyna, and Danica came back from Casa Amor with Josh.

Casa Amor is over and we have our new Couples, they are: ❤️ Chyna & Jay

❤️ Danica & Josh

❤️ Ekin-Su & Davide

❤️ Summer & Dami

❤️ Gemma & Luca

❤️ Coco & Andrew

❤️ Tasha & Billy

❤️ Paige & Jacques

❤️ Indiyah & Deji#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

But in a dramatic turn of events, Dami and Indiyah both went their seperate ways as Dami coupled up with Summer, and Indiyah returned from Casa Amor with Deji.

Andrew and Tasha followed suit, as he decided to recouple with new girl Coco, and Tasha came back from Casa Amor with Billy.

The only couples who decided to stick together were Ekin-Su & Davide, Gemma & Luca, and Paige & Jacques.

However, Paige and Jacques’s reunion quickly turned sour as new girl Cheyanne announced that she had formed a connection with Jacques while Paige was away.

Naturally, Paige was heartbroken over the revelation, and later sat down with Jacques to find out exactly what happened with Cheyanne.

But Jacques made matters even worse by reminding Paige they were both still “single”, suggesting he was free to do what he wanted while she was in Casa Amor.

The episode ended with Paige walking away from the rugby player in tears.

The teaser for Friday night’s episode then showed Jacques crying while speaking to Luca about the situation.

In the short clip, Luca said he was sure Paige would forgive him, but Jacques said he “wouldn’t let her”, and admitted he wanted to leave the villa.

It’s safe to say fans are not buying Jacques’s tears, and have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration with him.

“i won’t let her forgive me “ bake off man with these lil crocodile tears #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EcyKeS2lXw — Dyl (@DylanoHen) July 7, 2022

“I won’t let her forgive me” JACQUES WHAT 😭😭😭 IS THIS A MOVIE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mEkHINXTcg — prosecco mami (@proseccomamiii) July 7, 2022

“i won’t let her forgive me” WHAT DOES HE THINK HES IN A ROM COM??😭😭😭😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xJh5R48pQc — on top (@yourfavmalii) July 7, 2022

Why the f*ck is jacquees crying… if it isnt the consequences of your own actions???? #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/SSYX4hMkvv — 💓 (@uzi4lifex) July 7, 2022

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

