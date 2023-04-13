Twitter reacts as US President Joe Biden is ‘snubbed’ by Michael D. Higgins’ beloved dog Misneach

US President Joe Biden was snubbed by Michael D. Higgins’ beloved dog Misneach when he visited the President of Ireland at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

The 80-year-old arrived in Ireland on Tuesday evening for a historical four-day trip, and so far he has visited Belfast, Louth and Dublin.

On Thursday morning, Biden headed to Phoenix Park to meet with President Higgins and his wife Sabina.

While Irish media were hopping for a sweet photo opp of Biden with the Irish President’s beloved dogs Misneach and Bród, the world leader wasn’t so lucky.

As they walked outside, Biden attempted to greet Misneach, but the Bernese Mountain dog barked at the US President and refused to walk over to him – despite several prompts from President Higgins.

Irish Twitter was enthused by Misneach’s response to President Biden, and noted that there’s “some things even Presidents can’t do”.

There was some coaxing by both President Higgins and President Biden to try to get Misneach to make an appearance, but some things even presidents can’t do it seems (Of course he ended up making an appearance a minute later once they passed) https://t.co/037PjpMekx pic.twitter.com/xCD2rzj9Ik — Lauren Boland (@laurenanna_1) April 13, 2023

.@PresidentIRL’s beloved dog Misneach was having none of US President Joe Biden when he visited Áras an Uachtaráin today 😂🙈 🎥 RTÉ News pic.twitter.com/7F9CGyGiZt — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 13, 2023

🚨 DOG ALERT 🚨 Cheers in the press centre in Dublin Castle as Misneach appears US President Joe Biden attempts to call the pup over with limited success @IrishMirror @IrishStarUS pic.twitter.com/BXA971ZB7u — Louise Burne (@louiseburne_) April 13, 2023

Misneach barking so confused at Joe Biden like: “that’s not my person”?! Too cute. #BidensVisit #BidenInIreland — Denise Harding (@DeniseHRocks) April 13, 2023

Misneach really didn’t want to meet Biden 😆😂 #BidenVisit — Mark Coughlan (@mjc0ughl4n) April 13, 2023

So Misneach is clearly a Trump supporter. The cheek of him to bark at President Biden….😂#BidenVisit pic.twitter.com/gf5nAr9WJM — Donal Murphy (@1DonalMurphy) April 13, 2023

Misneach having absolutely none of it #BidenVisit — David Kent (@KentoCCFC) April 13, 2023

Well @BrodHiggins that’s Misneach’s US movie career ruined! 😂 — Shirl (@mollie5555) April 13, 2023

After being snubbed by Misneach, the US President marked his visit by planting an oak tree at Áras an Uachtaráin and ringing the Peace Bell, which was erected in 2008 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Later, Biden will have a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House.

It is expected the two leaders will discuss the importance of the Good Friday Agreement, in the context of the 25th anniversary.

This afternoon, Biden will address the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The US President will then wrap up his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle that evening.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Ballina in Co. Mayo – the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850 and settled in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old will conclude his visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

It’s understood Edward Blewitt supplied the bricks for that same church back in 1828.

Irish artists, including The Chieftains, The Coronas and The Academic, will also perform for spectators before his public address.

President Biden will then head back to the US via Dublin Airport on Friday night.