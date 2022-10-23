Travis Scott responds to claims he’s been ‘secretly hanging out with his ex’

Travis Scott has responded to claims he’s been secretly hanging out with his ex-girlfriend.

The rapper, who has been dating Kylie Jenner on-off since 2017, released a statement after Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper is now denying that he ever dated the Instagram model.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then reshared Travis’s post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model, who has 222k followers on Instagram, claimed she has photos and videos of her and Travis together and she alleged she saw him on Valentine’s Day.

She also claimed she was “invited” to the set of Travis’s music video.

It comes just days after Kylie sparked rumours she’s engaged to Travis, after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a daughter named Stormi, 4, and an eight-month-old son whose name has yet to be made public.