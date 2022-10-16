Ad
Fans are CONVINCED Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are secretly engaged

Fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are secretly engaged.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to TikTok on Friday to share a video of her outfit.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a ring on her engagement finger.

@kyliejenner🖤🦇

♬ kiss of life – nane

One TikTok user commented: “Engagement ring though,” while a second penned: “THE RING ON HER FINGER!!???”

A third simply penned: “ring?????”

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a daughter named Stormi, four, and an eight-month-old son whose name has yet to be made public.

