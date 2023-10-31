Travis Barker reveals the name of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s son

Travis Barker has revealed the name of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s son.

The Blink-182 drummer and the reality star are expecting their first child together.

In June, the couple announced they’re expecting a baby boy.

Speaking during his appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse, Travis revealed Kourtney is due to give birth on Halloween, or within the first week of November.

The Blink-182 drummer said: “There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due.”

Host Toby chimed in: “Rocky Thirteen Barker,” to which Travis confirmed: “Rocky Thirteen Barker!”

“That’s such a hard name man,” Toby continued.

Travis joked: “He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups…”

Toby said: “That’s such a great name,” to which the Blink-182 drummer replied: “Thank you!”

It comes just months after Travis he wanted to call his and Kourtney’s son the unusual name.

In a recent GOAT Talk interview with Complex, the Blink-182 drummer sat down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama to discuss the baby name they think is the “Greatest of All Time”.

Alabama suggested: “Audemars. Piguet. F**king, Patek.”

Travis said: “I like Rocky Thirteen,” to which Alabama replies: “That’s so bad…even he knows it’s bad.

Travis admitted that the name is bad, but said it has been in his head for a while.

He explained: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”