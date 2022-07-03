This is why Love Island fans want justice for Dami

Love Island fans want justice for Dubliner Dami Hope.

The senior microbiologist has been coupled up with hotel waitress Indiyah ever since their original partners Amber and Ikenna were dumped from the villa.

The couple were separated on Friday night after the girls were sent to Casa Amor, where they were joined by six new boys.

The boys back in the main villa were then joined by six stunning new girls, in the ultimate loyalty test.

After the girls left for Casa Amor, the boys were asked to pack their bags for them.

Along with Indiyah’s clothes, Dami put his ring in her suitcase as a sweet gesture. However, when Indiyah unpacked her bag, she could not find the ring, and questioned why her beau did not pack her anything special.

Taking to Twitter to react to the emotional scene, one viewer wrote: “NOOO INDIYAH HE GAVE YOU HIS RING HE GAVE YOU HIS RING.”

Another tweeted: “NOW WHICH PRODUCER STOLE DAMI’S RING FROM INDIYAH’S CASE.”

A third penned: “INDIYAH LOOK IN THE CASE HE GAVE YOU HIS RING IT WAS HIS IDEA FIRST.”

Indiyah, there is a ring in the baaaag!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bBu4bWZQdh — Jen Morris (@JenMorrisie) July 3, 2022

NOOO INDIYAH HE GAVE YOU HIS RING HE GAVE YOU HIS RING #loveisland pic.twitter.com/08pb8Bjc83 — nel 💌 (@flosphoenix) July 3, 2022

NOW WHICH PRODUCER STOLE DAMI’S RING FROM INDIYAH’S CASE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/LQTHH0RVrE — phire ϟ (@phirevolt) July 3, 2022

INDIYAH LOOK IN THE CASE HE GAVE YOU HIS RING IT WAS HIS IDEA FIRST #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2o1lEYEmt4 — Matthew (@7matthewwalker) July 3, 2022

