The Queen leads birthday tributes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie

The Queen leads birthday tributes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son...

The Queen has lead birthday tributes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple will celebrate their son’s first birthday in Los Angeles today, where they are currently self-isolating.

The monarch’s official Twitter account posted a sweet message to the birthday boy this morning, alongside a photo of the Queen admiring her great-grandson.

“Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his first birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild,” the post read.

Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈 Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton also released a message through the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

Sharing a photo from Archie’s christening last year, they wrote: “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!”

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

Archie’s grandfather Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also sent their best wishes to Harry and Meghan’s son on The Clarence House Instagram account.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the royal family will wish Archie a happy birthday over Zoom this week.

She told OK! magazine: “The Queen will wish him a happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children.”

“They haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown.”

