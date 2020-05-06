Roz Purcell and boyfriend Zach share before-and-after snaps after giving each other haircuts

The influencer's boyfriend even took out her extensions!

Roz Purcell and boyfriend Zach share before-and-after snaps after giving each other...

Roz Purcell and her boyfriend Zach Desmond have shared before-and-after snaps of their hair, after giving each other haircuts.

Due to the closure of hair salons and barbers across the country, many people have tried to cut their own hair from the comfort of their home – including Roz and Zach.

Taking to Instagram, the former model shared the results of their handy work, and even shared a video of Zach taking out her hair extensions – which took him two hours.

“Swipe to see the result😂,” Roz captioned the post.

“Are you even in quarantine if you haven’t given yourself a new look. Apologies to all the hairdressers watching.”

“Who wins best transformation?!? Side note if anyone needs their extensions removed zach is fully qualified after that 2 hour fiasco 😭,” she added.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the couple’s hairdressing skills.

“LOVE this!🙌 Your best post yet 😍,” one follower wrote.

“Good job by both,” another penned.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: