Vogue Williams shares her son’s excitement as she awaits the arrival of her second child

Vogue Williams shares her son’s excitement as she awaits the arrival of...

Vogue Williams has shared her son Theodore’s excitement, as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl.

The 34-year-old announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Spencer Matthews back in March.

Vogue took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her excited son with her followers.

“Our beautiful boy, the excitement of our daughter arriving is full-on!!!” she wrote.

“I just can’t wait, Theodore kisses my tummy all the time, he’s going to be the best big brother 💙.”

Friends and fans shared their excitement for Vogue, Spencer and Theodore in the comment section.

“That is so so cute!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍 It’s the best time EVER 🎉,” one follower commented.

“He’s getting so big 😍😍😍,” another penned.

“Oh he looks so grown up! 💙,” another fan added.

Vogue and Spencer will welcome their baby girl this July.

