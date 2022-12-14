The Ellen Show star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies aged 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died aged 40, TMZ has learned.

The dancer was best known for DJing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and for his TikTok videos.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was found dead at a LA hotel on Tuesday in what appears to have been a suicide.

The outlet reported that Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss ran to an LAPD station on Tuesday.

She was reportedly frantic because her husband had left home without his car – which was out of the ordinary for him.

LAPD are said to have gotten a call shortly afterward for a shooting at an LA hotel.

According to TMZ, officers found tWitch dead in the room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.