Síle Seoige ‘humbled’ by the response to her documentary about miscarriage

Síle Seoige has revealed she’s “humbled” by the response to her TG4 documentary about miscarriage, which aired on Wednesday night.

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta saw the Irish presenter speak with other women and couples who have experienced pregnancy loss, including Rosanna Davison.

The Galway native also bravely shared her story, after suffering two missed miscarriages between 2018 and 2019.

As expected, Síle’s documentary received a huge response on social media, as viewers branded it “powerful” and “moving”.

The 41-year-old has since thanked viewers for sending her such kind messages about the programme.

In a post shared on Instagram, Síle wrote: “I genuinely don’t know where to start! My phone is hopping with messages and has been for the past few days.”

“I am humbled by the response to the documentary that was broadcast on @tg4tv tonight. I really hope if you watched it that you’re OK and that you’re minding yourself.”

“I know it was emotional for many of you but I hope you took some comfort from it too.

And hopefully it helps to shift the cultural silence around miscarriage that still exists,” she continued.

“There is so much I still want to say about it…about the amazing team I worked with and everyone we met during the filming.”

“But for now I simply need to say… Go raibh míle maith agaibh uilig ❤ Your messages have meant the world to me and I thank you all,” the Gaeilgeoir wrote.

“I’m sorry I can’t read or respond to them all right now but I hope to get through as many as possible over the coming days.”

“For those who missed it and would like to watch it, you can view it on the TG4 player now, from anywhere in the world. Grá mór millteach XXX.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦í𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗼𝗶𝗴𝗲 (@sileseoige)