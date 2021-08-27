Sharon Stone asks for prayers as 11-month-old nephew is found in crib with ‘total organ failure’

"We need a miracle..."

Sharon Stone asks for prayers as 11-month-old nephew is found in crib...

Sharon Stone has asked for prayers, after her 11-month-old nephew River was found in his crib with “total organ failure”.

The American actress shared a photo of River in hospital to Instagram, and told fans her family needed a “miracle”.

The 63-year-old wrote: “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

“Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” the Ratched star added.

Commenting on the post, actress Kate Hudson wrote: “Sending light and healing love.”

Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose penned: “Praying for River and your whole family,” while model Gal Gadot commented: “🍀🙏🍀.”

River is the son of Sharon’s brother Patrick Stone.

Sharon is also the godmother of the baby boy.