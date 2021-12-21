Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim ‘split’ five months after confirming romance

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have reportedly split, five months after confirming their romance.

Multiple sources confirmed the couple’s split to PEOPLE magazine.

The Oppenheim Group co-founder and the realtor turned reality star confirmed their romance in July, and their relationship will be a focal point in the upcoming fifth season of the show.

In an interview with Us Weekly published earlier this month, Jason explained why they kept their romance private while filming season four of the show – which joined Netflix last month.

He said: “I think when [a relationship is] public, it puts a lot of just added pressures and publicity and opinion. I think it’s nice to kind of start a relationship in the way that normal relationships kind of grow and progress. And that’s just between two people.”

“We told some close friends, but if you want to keep something private, you have to generally not tell too many people. It’s hard to keep a secret amongst a lot of people.”

Jason also admitted he let Chrishell, who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, decide when she wanted to go public as a couple, which they did when they went Instagram official in July 2021.

“I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that. I think that that’s the right approach for anyone,” he said.

When asked how friends reacted to their romance, the reality star insisted: “Everyone was super supportive. I mean, as we knew they would be.”

“We share such close mutual friends, which is also great in many ways as well. Cause when we’re hanging out with our friends, we’re both hanging out with our friends.”