Prince Harry pays tribute to his beloved granny Queen Elizabeth II in official statement

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his beloved granny, Queen Elizabeth II, in an official statement following her death.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles has since ascended to the throne, making him King Charles III.

In a statement released on the Archewell website, the Duke of Sussex thanked the late Queen for her “commitment to service”, as he remembered her “infectious smile”.

He wrote: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

Harry continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” he added.

Prince Harry released a statement on the Queen’s death amid reports he and his wife Meghan are planning on flying their children to the UK for the funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, will be staying in the UK until the end of the royal mourning period – which finishes seven days after the state funeral on September 19.

According to The Telegraph, the couple are now trying to work out whether their children should fly out to the UK with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland – who they are currently staying with.

Meghan and Harry returned to the UK earlier this month to attend a string of charity events, and they were set to appear at an awards show in London last Thursday.

However, the couple cancelled their plans last minute after Harry’s grandmother The Queen fell ill, and she sadly died that afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Harry attempted to reach Balmoral to be by Her Majesty’s side before her death via private jet, but he sadly didn’t make it until after her death was announced to the public.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old joined his wife Meghan, his brother Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to greet the crowds of people mourning the Queen’s death.

This was the first time the couples had been seen together since March 2020, amid rumours of a rift between them.

It’s understood William, who has adopted the title of the Prince of Wales, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and his wife to “show unity”.