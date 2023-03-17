PICS: This is how Irish stars are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

A host of Irish stars are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day today.

Whether they’re marking the occasion at home or abroad, these celebrities got into the patriotic spirit by wearing green for the day that’s in it.

Here’s how some of our favourite stars are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year:

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore jetted to New York City with her husband Iain Stirling to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

The Bray native has been hanging out with some Irish pals over there, including Glamour editor Samantha Barry, while taking in the sights of the Big Apple.

Taking to Instagram today, Laura donned a patriotic green coat as she shared snaps from their trip so far.

She captioned the post: “Irish girls in New York 💚.”

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison took to Instagram this afternoon to share a sweet photo of her daughter Sophia and her twins Hugo and Oscar looking out the window in their Paddy’s Day attire.

The former Miss World shares three kids with her husband Wes Quirke, who she married back in 2014.

The model mum captioned the post: “May the dreams you hold dearest, be those which come true, and the kindness you spread, keep returning to you ☘️☘️☘️.”

Amy Huberman

Another Irish star celebrating Paddy’s Day with family this year is Amy Huberman.

The actress, who shares three children with her rugby star husband Brian O’Driscoll, shared a photo of herself wearing a green hat and jumper on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post: “Casual Friday.”

Amy also shared a photo of a heart-shaped potato on her IG feed, and wrote: “Happy St. Patrick’s Day from me and the loveliest little potato I ever did meet 💚☘️.”

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Proud parents Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian are celebrating their first St. Patrick’s Day with their daughter Blake this year.

The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy last September – after Brian’s sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

Taking to Instagram today, Brian and Arthur shared a sweet snap with Blake decked out in all green for the occasion as they wished everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Ellen Keane

Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane will be busy representing Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 27-year-old revealed she would be swimming the 100m breaststroke at a World Para Swimming event in Sheffield.

Ellen wished her followers a Happy St. Patrick’s Day as she invited them to watch the event live online.

Martin King

Martin King kicked off his St. Patrick’s Day by hosting Ireland AM with Elaine Crowley.

The jam packed episode featured an interview with girl group B*witched, a behind the scenes segment with Riverdance, and Martin learning how to pour the perfect pint!

Glenda Gilson

Another Irish star celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with their smallies is Glenda Gilson.

The TV presenter shares two sons, Bobby and Danny, with her businessman husband Rob MacNaughton, whom she married in 2014.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Glenda shared a sweet snap in bed with her two boys, and wrote: “I think they think Santa is coming 🇮🇪☘️ #upatthecrackofdawn #paddysday.”