Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders involved in car crash

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car crash over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the car the couple was in crashed into a home in Beverly Hills, California at around 11pm on Saturday.

The former SNL comedian was reportedly driving the car at a high speed and lost control of it.

According to the outlet, no one was injured in the crash.

A Beverly Hills police spokesperson confirmed the crash to PEOPLE.

Pete and Chase, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, fuelled dating rumours in January after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

The rumoured couple were later papped on a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood, and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Hawaii.

