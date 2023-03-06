Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders involved in car crash

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car crash over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the car the couple was in crashed into a home in Beverly Hills, California at around 11pm on Saturday.

The former SNL comedian was reportedly driving the car at a high speed and lost control of it.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonders hit the side of a Beverly Hills home Saturday night in a car they were driving, this after arriving back in L.A. from their Hawaiian vacation. https://t.co/tfx8jmuSza — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2023

According to the outlet, no one was injured in the crash.

A Beverly Hills police spokesperson confirmed the crash to PEOPLE.

Pete and Chase, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, fuelled dating rumours in January after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

The rumoured couple were later papped on a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood, and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Hawaii.

chase and pete in hawaii pic.twitter.com/UA45iir857 — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) January 25, 2023