Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski pictured together for the first time amid romance rumours

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been pictured together for the first time amid their rumoured romance.

The pair sparked romance rumours earlier this month after the model was reportedly spotted on a date with the comedian over the weekend.

A source has since told Us Weekly that the pair “really like each other”.

Pete and Emily have since been pictured together for the first time.

In photos published by Page Six, the rumoured couple are seen wearing matching black puffer jackets, white t-shirts and grey leggings.

The pair were reportedly celebrating the comedian’s 29th birthday.

Emily and Pete were first spotted when the former SNL star picked the model up from her NYC apartment.

However, paps swarmed the rumoured couple which made Emily return inside and Pete drive off in his SUV, per the outlet.

The model later re-emerged with a gift in hand, and reportedly took an Uber to a Brooklyn residence to meet up with her new beau

The pair shared a sweet hug upon her arrival and later disappeared into the residence.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together in NYC. https://t.co/Eyw64Sc8yx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2022

Emily recently reacted to a tweet about her rumoured beau Pete’s dating life.

Earlier this week, singer Dionne Warwick poked fun at Pete’s reputation of only dating very famous women with a hilarious tweet.

The 81-year-old wrote: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

Emily has since liked the tweet, sending fans into a frenzy.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

It comes after a source close to the Blurred Lines star told E! News that she has “gone on a few dates” with Pete in New York City.

While the pair have known each other for years, the insider shared that they reconnected after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

“Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with,” the source said, adding that the two have “a flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Pete, 28, has been single since his split from Kim Kardashian back in August, after nine months of dating.

Meanwhile Emily split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares a son with, earlier this year.

The 31-year-old was spotted on a date with a mystery man last month, shortly after being linked to actor Brad Pitt.