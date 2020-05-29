Paul Mescal sparks rumours he’s dating his Normal People co-star – and it’s NOT Daisy Edgar-Jones

This could break a lot of hearts...

Paul Mescal has sparked rumours he’s dating his Normal People co-star, India Mullen.

The 23-year-old plays Marianne’s college friend Peggy in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel.

According to The Sun, the Irish actors share a flat together in London – which has set tongues wagging.

A source told the newspaper: “Paul and India have a brilliant, flirty relationship, and are always laughing.”

“They’ve grown incredibly close, and made the decision to live with each other. They’re incredibly supportive of one another’s careers.”

The insider also noted that Paul moved into their shared flat back in March, but India is currently staying with her family in south Dublin – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But before she went home to Ireland, India shot Paul’s recent cover for Mr. Porter magazine in their apartment.

The news comes after Paul recently confirmed that he can’t wait to start dating again – once more restrictions are lifted in the UK.

Normal People has received rave reviews worldwide since it premiered late last month.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The last two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm. The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

