Piers Morgan shares ‘heartbreak’ for Kate Garraway – after seeing photos of her crying

The presenter's husband has been fighting COVID-19 since the end of March

Piers Morgan has shared his heartbreak for his colleague Kate Garraway, after seeing photos of her crying outside her house.

Taking to Twitter, the Good Morning Britain host expressed his sympathy for Kate, after she was photographed sobbing during Thursday night’s Clap For Carers.

The 53-year-old’s husband Derek Draper is still fighting COVID-19 in ICU, after contracting the coronavirus back in March.

Piers tweeted a link to the pictures, and wrote: “This breaks my heart. Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague.”

Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague. So many families like hers going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis. Sending all my love to Kate & continuing to root for Derek. https://t.co/4zhFAR4Ego — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 28, 2020

“So many families like hers going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis,” he continued.

“Sending all my love to Kate & continuing to root for Derek.”

Piers’ post comes after Kate shared another update on Derek, as he continues to fight COVID-19 in hospital.

Taking to Instagram last night, Kate shared a video of their two children banging drums as they paid tribute to frontline workers.

The Good Morning Britain host wrote: “Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!”

“Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs.”

“They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited,” she continued.

“Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps.”

Kate thanked fans and friends for their messages of support, before adding, “Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope.”

