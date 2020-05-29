Nathan Carter admits he’s still not ready for marriage and kids – after celebrating his 30th birthday

Nathan Carter has admitted he’s still not ready for marriage and kids.

The country singer celebrated his 30th birthday this week, but that doesn’t mean he wants to settle down anytime soon.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Nathan said: “I don’t know if kids are on my radar just yet, I might leave that until my 40’s.”

“I think people are leaving marriage and settling down as late as they can. I am still loving travelling and doing what I am doing and I don’t want to stop that just yet.”

“When you have a family, you can’t just jet off to America or go to England to do five or six shows a week,” he said.

Reflecting on life over the past few years, Nathan said a lot has changed since he was in his early 20s.

He said: “I am no longer having to scrape the bottom of the barrel every month for car payments and insurance.”

“I am still enjoying what I am doing and I want to break ground in new countries and release more music. I love entertaining people and I will never complain about travelling to a gig again once this is all over.”

When asked if he has any regrets, Nathan confessed: “There have been a few investments that have gone wrong or I should have done differently, but that is neither here nor there. It is not life changing really.”

“I always go with my gut and any decisions I have made along the way have worked out. I have been pretty lucky because 99 percent of the stuff I have decided to do, or not do in some circumstances, have worked out,” he added.

