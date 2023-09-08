Patrick Kielty responds after the Wolfe Tones call for him to lift Late Late Show ‘ban’

Patrick Kielty has responded after the Wolfe Tones called for him to lift their “ban” from The Late Late Show.

The comedian will host his first Late Late Show on Friday, September 15th, kicking off the show’s 61st season on RTÉ One.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from the role in March.

Earlier this week, Brian Warfield said he hopes the comedian will invite the Wolfe Tones to perform on the show, as they didn’t appear once during Ryan’s 14-year tenure as host.

The last time they appeared on The Late Late Show was 2007, while Pat Kenny was at the helm.

His comments came after the band attracted a record-breaking 30,000 people to their set at Electric Picnic over the weekend, where crowds were filmed singing “Ooh ah, up the Ra” to their Celtic Symphony song.

Ahead of his hosting debut next week, Patrick stepped out for the premiere of his new movie Ballywalter on Thursday night.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the comedian was asked if he would have the Wolfe Tones on a future episode of The Late Late Show.

However, the 52-year-old remained coy as he replied: “I have no interest in getting into a Wolfe Tones chat here today. That’s another chat for another day.”

Speaking to the Irish Sun earlier this week, Brian Warfield said: “The Wolfe Tones are celebrating our 60th anniversary next year. Only The Rolling Stones have been around as long as us.

“Tommy (bandmate Tommy Byrne) is 80 next year, I’ll be 78. We’d just love to go on the Late Late and do a few old tunes, if Patrick would let us.”

Speaking about their record breaking performance at Electric Picnic, he continued: “We didn’t care where they put us on, we were just so happy to be at the Picnic.

“The nicest thing was the boss of the festival, Melvin Benn, came to thank us when we came off stage and shook each one of our hands. He was raving about our show.”

“People were singing so loud I couldn’t hear my monitor. It was unbelievable the decibels coming off the crowd.”