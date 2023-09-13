Ad
Our favourite looks from the 2023 MTV VMAs pink carpet

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the pink carpet.

We’ve rounded up our favourite looks from the night, take a look:

Doja Cat

 

Olivia Rodrigo

 

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Selena Gomez

 

Cardi B

 

Halle Bailey

 

Taylor Swift

 

Sabrina Carpenter

 

Måneskin

 

Shakira

 

Dixie D’Amelio

 

Madelyn Cline

 

