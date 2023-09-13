Our favourite looks from the 2023 MTV VMAs pink carpet

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the pink carpet.

We’ve rounded up our favourite looks from the night, take a look:

Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Olivia Rodrigo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Halle Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sabrina Carpenter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Måneskin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Shakira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Dixie D’Amelio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Madelyn Cline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)