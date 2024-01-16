New report reveals THIS Love Island star has allegedly ‘QUIT’ the All Stars series

A new report has revealed that Jake Cornish has allegedly quit Love Island: All Stars.

Monday night’s episode saw the public vote for the 26-year-old and his ex Liberty Poole to couple up together.

The Sun has reported that the reality TV star has decided to leave the South African villa after just three days.

A source has told the publication: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there.”

“It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.”

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.”

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”

Jake revealed to the boys by the firepit in the show’s premiere, that he doesn’t “look at her in that way anymore,” after they previously teased him that the public would vote for them to couple up once more.

Liberty seemed to be on the same page as she also admitted: “Who knows? We might even walk out of here as friends.”

The pair were then brutally voted by the public to become the fifth couple of the series.

When asked by host Maya if there was “any room for a rekindling?”, the pair both simply answered: “No.”