Molly-Mae Hague gives FULL tour of multi-million pound mansion

Molly-Mae Hague has given the first full tour of her and Tommy Fury’s £3.5 million mansion.

The couple purchased the lavish Chesire mansion earlier this year.

While a lot of work needs to be done to make the house a home – including the addition of furniture, the spacious rooms are impressive to say the least.

The mansion boasts marble flooring and tiles, and a mixture of gold and silver furnishings – which Molly-Mae has admitted she’s not a fan of.

She told her 1.65 million YouTube subscribers: “I’ve never shown you round the house like this before, this is really weird. I want it to feel so amazing and homely, and I know it will soon.”

The spacious lounge area features only a huge sofa and wall-mounted TV at the moment.

It connects to a large open-plan space, which will eventually contain a dining table and a specially commissioned LED artwork surprise for her beau.

“Here’s a little sneak peek of our downstairs bathroom,” she said before showing off the room with a black sink and gold furnishings.

“We actually have a secret door, like a trap door. You see this small crack in the wood? You push on this wood and it becomes the downstairs bathroom.”

However, Molly-Mae admitted she wasn’t entirely happy with the finished room, as she dubbed herself a “perfectionist.”

“I didn’t realise this wallpaper comes in quite small sheets… you can see the join, it’s the first thing I noticed when I came in here,” she said. “I’m a perfectionist… it’s smack bang in your eyeline, because the wallpaper is so plain you see it.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s home boasts a mixture of expensive and affordable features.

Fans were shocked after she previously revealed she’d “finally” gotten her hands on an £8,000 mirror by designer Timothy Oulton.

The expensive feature hangs by the staircase, although she commented that it doesn’t match the gold decor throughout.

Earlier this week, fans were intrigued by the Love Island stars’ garden, as she provided some ASMR by showing off two stunning water features.

Molly-Mae and Tommy bought their mansion, after their home in Cheshire was robbed in November 2021.

It was reported that an amount of £800k worth of luxury items had been stolen from their house while they were away in Manchester.

You can watch Molly-Mae’s full house tour here: