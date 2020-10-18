Miriam O’Callaghan expresses concern for missing dolphin Fungie – as search operation resumes

The famous dolphin has not been seen since Thursday

Miriam O’Callaghan has expressed her concern for missing dolphin Fungie, as the search operation for the popular Kerry resident resumes.

Fungie has lived in Dingle Bay in Co. Kerry for over 37 years, and has been entertaining locals and tourists for decades – but was reported missing on Thursday.

Despite a reported sighting from a local fisherman, there has been no trace of the common bottlenose dolphin over the weekend, with eight craft resuming the third day of their search today.

Irish presenter Miriam took to Twitter to share videos of the famous dolphin, admitting he has been in her families life for decades.

A constant for decades in my family's life has been Dingle's Fungie – here he is,once again never letting us all down courtesy of @JessMcGurk – hope he returns. 2020 has been bad enough

She wrote: “A constant for decades in my family’s life has been Dingle’s Fungie – here he is, once again never letting us all down courtesy of @JessMcGurk.