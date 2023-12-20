Meghan Markle makes surprise return to acting

Meghan Markle made her surprise return to acting as she appeared in a new ad for coffee company Clevr Blends.

The Duchess of Sussex split opinion when she popped up on their screens to promote a company she previously invested in.

The former Suits actress is seen packing boxes, doing office work and going on a coffee run for the California oat latte brand.

The video begins with the company’s founder Hannah Mendoza giving a tour of the brand’s headquarters, and Meghan appears in the background.

At the end of the clip, Meghan can be seen making a failed attempt to fist-bump one of her fellow employees and laughing.

Although viewers may have been shocked to see Meghan in the social media ad, it is not that random as Meghan invested in the brand back in December 2020.

The coffee company is based in Santa Barbara near the home of her, Prince Harry and their two children.

It is said that when Meghan happened upon the coffee pop-up shop she invested an unknown amount in the company.

Her cameo split opinions with social media users, who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

One commented: “The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking Queen. Clearly.”

Another user said, “I love your new employee. I think she is a keeper,” while a third commented: “I love this so much omggg I keep rewatching.”

However, not everyone was impressed by Meghan’s cameo in the ad as one user said, “That’s utterly embarrassing. From royal to soil,” while another unhappy user wrote: “Misses the mark AGAIN on trying to be relatable! She is a lost cause!”

The ad’s release comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation suffered a major drop in donations.

Established by the couple in 2020, the non-profit organisation aims to create dynamic and impactful programming to serve communities in need.

The charity’s annual report was recently released alongside a promotional film that showcased it’s good works over the course of the year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation has released their Impact Report for the 2022-2023 year.#Archewell pic.twitter.com/D6nqtaZ7mQ — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) December 12, 2023

The one-minute clip shows people and causes the foundation has helped throughout 2023.

However, an income tax return filed in the US on Tuesday, revealed that in 2022 donations were down to just over $2million (£1.6m), down again from $12.9million (£10.3m) in 2021 – an astonishing drop of $11million (£8.7m).

According to MailOnline, 2021’s profit of $9million (£7.1m) evaporated due to a lack of donations.

The Archewell Foundation recorded a loss of $674,485 (£536,357) for last year as it’s revenue was $2million but costs were $2.67million.

Meghan addressed her return to Hollywood at a star-studded event in Los Angeles in November.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was “thrilled” to be back in Hollywood as she walked the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, which highlights the accomplishments of women in the industry.

The mother-of-two was also asked about the resurgence of Suits, following the recent revival of the legal drama on Netflix.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex talks about the success of #Suits and the projects she hopes to make. | Variety #PowerOfWomen presented by @lifetimetv https://t.co/oGSpRQ4GyP pic.twitter.com/KV0kmvZjYV — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023

Before she married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits for nine seasons from 2011 – 2019.

Meghan described the show’s recent resurgence as “wild”, and said she has “no idea” what’s caused the renewed interest in the series.

She continued: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.