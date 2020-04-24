Meghan Markle hires Princess Diana’s former lawyer to represent her in legal battle

The Duchess' legal battle against Associated Newspapers kicked off today

Meghan Markle hires Princess Diana’s former lawyer to represent her in legal...

Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the UK Mail On Sunday, for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

The first hearing took place via video chat today in front of the High Court’s Mr Justice Warby, while the Duke and Duchess listened remotely from their home in LA.

Meghan is being represented by the leading law firm Schillings, which has represented many high profile clients over the years – including author JK Rowling, and Kate Winslet’s husband Edward Abel Smith.

Barrister David Sherborne is representing the Duchess in her court case, and his specialties include privacy, confidentiality and defamation.

It’s not the first time the barrister has worked for a member of the Royal family, as he previously represented Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

He has a long list of other famous clients including the Blair’s, the Trump’s, Paul McCartney, Kate Moss, David Walliams, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Cheryl Cole.

The University of Oxford alumni has also led high-profile phone hacking claims for celebrities, including Hugh Grant.

During today’s hearing, Mr Sherbourne accused the Mail on Sunday of “humiliating” Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, by exposing him for staging fake paparazzi photos just days before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan’s representative also claimed the newspaper “stirred up” a dispute between Meghan and Thomas, causing a “rift” in the relationship – which had previously been “particularly warm”.

The mother-of-one is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers Ltd for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

Associated Newspapers has strenuously denied Meghan’s allegations, and the company’s legal team have asked the court to strike out parts of Meghan’s case ahead of a full trial.

