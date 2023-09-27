Kyle Richards steps out at Dancing with the Stars to support husband Mauricio Umansky – amid marriage struggles

Kyle Richards stepped out at the launch of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday night, in support of her husband Mauricio Umansky.

In July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had split after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, the couple denied claims they were getting a divorce, but admitted they were having a “rough year”.

They wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Mauricio had signed up for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, revealing his family are “excited” to see him on the show.

On Tuesday night, Mauricio made his Dancing with the Stars debut alongside his pro partner Emma Slater, dancing the Jive to I Ain’t Worried by One Republic.

His estranged wife Kyle was spotted cheering him on from the crowd.

The 54-year-old was joined by three of her daughters Farrah Brittany, 34, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star donned a long-sleeved burgundy top with a black shirt and knee-high boots.

It came after Kyle admitted dealing with their marriage struggles in the public eye has been tough, telling fans: “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

“Obviously we care about each other a lot,” she continued, before noting how they recently returned from a holiday to Italy with their entire family.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in 1996, and share three daughters together – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

The actress also has daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.