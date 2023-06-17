Love Island’s André reveals where he stands with Catherine after being dumped from villa

André Furtado has revealed where he stands with Catherine Agbaje, after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Friday night, the Islanders chose to send André and Charlotte Sumner home – after they were revealed as two of the public’s six least favourite contestants.

In a teaser for Sunday night’s episode, Catherine looks visibly upset as she bids farewell to André – whom she has been getting to know for the past two weeks.

Speaking to ITV after his villa exit, André revealed: “I could tell in [Catherine]’s emotion she wasn’t happy with the decision.”

“Just before I left I told her she has got to have the most fun on this journey and remember what we all came here for.”

“Although I was potentially what she came here for she’s now got to look past that and make sure she is very appreciative and grateful for the next steps.”

When asked if he hopes to meet up with Catherine outside the Love Island villa, he admitted: “Definitely, I really do hope so.”

“The way that we clicked that second time was like no other,” André continued.

“Both of us opened up to each other a lot more, in a deeper and more romantic way – it was amazing to be honest.”

“If she does find a strong connection in the meantime in the Villa, I will be happy for her, but I will be even happier if it’s with me.”

Speaking about what attracts him to Catherine, André said: “I like the way she can speak on situations in an unbiased perspective. Of course she is a beautiful lady, but I love her charm. The way she carries herself is very attractive to me.”

“To be honest, I have no regrets. I know I could have done things better and acted on my feelings quicker,” André said of Catherine recoupling with Zachariah Noble.

“However, I felt exploring my connections in the Villa helped me gravitate back to Catherine a lot harder.”

“My feelings were a lot more intense towards Catherine, in a good way of course.”

“If I would have done that immediately I don’t think I would have appreciated her as much as I did afterwards.”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.