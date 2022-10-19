Love Island star Shaughna Phillips expecting her first child

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 28-year-old, who started dating her mystery man in April this year, shared the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Alongside a video documenting her pregnancy, she wrote: “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍”

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “It’s the best! So happy for you x”

Kaz Kamwi wrote: “Aaaaw congratulations hun!!🥺❤️”, and Liberty Poole penned: “Congrats ❤️❤️”

Shaughna shot to fame on the winter edition of Love Island back in 2020, where she was brutally dumped by Callum Jones for Casa Amor’s Molly Smith.

The reality star confirmed her new relationship back in April, but has not yet revealed the identity of her mystery man.

Speaking to Goss.ie back in June about why she is keeping her relationship private, Shaughna said: “It’s just private and I think also when you post things all over social media, there are people out there who have no idea who you are but will do anything they can to try and ruin your happiness.”

“Everyone who knows me or my boyfriend knows that we are together, and I just want to keep it that way really.”