Love Island preview teases the aftermath of Jacques and Paige’s fallout – amid calls for them to split

The preview for tonight’s Love Island has teased the aftermath of Jacques and Paige’s fallout.

During Tuesday night’s episode, the Islanders took part in the show’s famous heart rate challenge, which saw the boys and girls compete against each other to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most with a sexy dance.

At the end of the challenge, the Islanders found out if they raised their partner’s heart rate the most, or if they raised the heart rate of another unsuspecting Islander.

In a dramatic turn of events, exes Jacques and Gemma raised each other’s heart rates the most – leaving their respective partners Paige and Luca less than impressed.

At the end of the episode, Paige admitted to Jacques she was annoyed by his heart rate being raised the most by Gemma, due to their romantic history.

The pair dated for a year before they entered the Love Island villa, and called it quits during the summer of 2020.

Despite Paige’s valid concern, Jacques did not react well to her comment.

The rugby player dismissed her feelings on the matter, and told Paige that her reaction was “pathetic”.

Amid calls for Paige to ditch Jacques in tonight’s recoupling, he pulls her for a chat to apologise for how he reacted last night.

He says: “When you actually opened up and told me why, I was like ok, I apologise. I should’ve had your feelings first before mine.”

In the Beach Hut he reflects: “Last night with Paige, I was quite selfish at first- I realised that pretty quick when I spoke to her. I should’ve been there for her straight away.”

Back on the day beds, he says to her: “I’d love to prove to you how much you mean to me.”

Will Jacques be able to prove his feelings for Paige? And will it help relieve Paige of her doubts? Or will Paige decide to recouple tonight?

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

