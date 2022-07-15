Love Island confirm the return of popular movie night challenge

Love Island has finally confirmed the return of movie night!

After the most dramatic Casa Amor recoupling in the show’s history, things have been simmering down in the villa this week.

Amid calls for more challenges on the show, Love Island is set to deliver serious drama during Friday’s episode as the movie night challenge is sure to stir things up.

On tonight’s episode, Gemma receives a text which reads: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill.”

Dami admits, “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!,” while Ekin-Su says to Davide: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

Davide says to the boys, “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

The Islanders will take part in a quiz to earn the right to choose which clip plays next, but which contestants will have their dirty laundry aired during movie night?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

