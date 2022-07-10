Love Island confirm series four contestant Adam Collard as latest bombshell in MAJOR twist

Love Island has confirmed its latest bombshell is former Islander Adam Collard.

The ultimate bombshell, Adam returns to join series 8, after being teased arriving at the famous Villa at the end of tonight’s episode.

Adam says of his comeback: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.”

Adam famously dumped Rosie Williams for Zara McDermott on Love Island in 2018, and dated Irish influencer Sarah Godfrey after his stint on the show.

Who will he have his eye on this season?

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

