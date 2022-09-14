Love Island 2022 star lands MAJOR deal with popular fashion brand

Love Island 2022 winner Davide Sanclimenti has landed a deal with boohooMAN.

The Italian businessman shared the exciting news with his 2 million Instagram followers while on a trip to New York with his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Alongside a video of him checking out his billboard in Times Square, Davide wrote: “So happy to announce I’m the newest member of the @boohooMANofficial family!”

“What a surprise to see myself on a billboard in Times Square! Im feeling so grateful 🫶🏼”

“Thank you all for the amazing support, I couldn’t have done this without you ♥️ This is just the beginning! Watch this space 🎉 🥳,” the reality star added.

His girlfriend Ekin-Su, who recently landed a huge deal with Oh Polly, commented on the post: “I’m really proud of you. You work really hard and you really deserve this! I’ll always be by your side cheering you on ❤️ love you.”

A few hours prior, the Turkish actress shared a sweet video of her and Davide by her Oh Polly billboard in Times Square.

She wrote: “Since I was a little girl I would always dream about New York and how much I wanted to be on Times Square.. I truly believe in faith and being a good person in life. Having dreams and working hard. Never giving up.”

“What ever happened in life I never gave up. Never complained even when things weren’t going well… I’m extremely grateful for everyone around me. All the love all the beautiful support and of course the @ohpolly team.”

“My biggest supporter is you @davidesancli I love you so much ❤️”

Ekin-Su and Davide won the eighth series of Love Island last month, after securing 63.69% of the final vote.

The couple have since landed their own series with ITV2, which will see them to travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s family and explore each other’s heritage.