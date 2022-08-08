Love Island 2022 couple confirm their split just HOURS after the reunion

Summer Botwe has confirmed her split from Josh Le Grove, just hours after the Love Island reunion aired.

The Casa Amor bombshells grew close in the villa after their romances with Dami Hope and Danica Taylor didn’t work out.

After being dumped from the show, the pair continued to date and pursue a romantic relationship, but have since called it quits.

Summer broke the news on her Instagram Stories earlier today, as she addressed her fight with Coco Lodge at the reunion.

She wrote: “Thank you for all the love and support after the reunion show, it never goes unnoticed.”

“To clarify the ‘argument’ between me and Coco was heavily edited and there was more to it than what met the eye.”

“I would also like to clarify that me and Josh are only friends and haven’t decided to pursue things romantically at this time.”

The reunion drama came after Coco spilled secrets about life during and after the Love Island villa on the ‘Saving Grace’ podcast.

The 27-year-old told the podcast host that after being dumped from the villa, she and Josh were put in a holding villa and the pair grew close – despite his romance with Summer.

Grace asked “Did you s**g him?,” to which Coco replied, “No and I’m actually annoyed because I feel like I could have now. Talking to him now after I’m like I feel like it could have happened.”

“He was like ‘Oh I’m horny,’” she continued. “I was like right… I’m gonna take myself to bed. But I don’t know why I did that because sorry he’s so fit.”

“But we are really close now, like we spend like every day, like all day together and I’m like just let me try once. I even say to him, ‘Just let me try once please Josh!’”

Coco and Summer have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Summer also cryptically tweeted: “lemme just 🤫😂…”