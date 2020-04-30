Listeners flock to Liveline – as viewers SLAM new show Normal People for being ‘like a porno’

Some viewers felt the show's sex scenes were too much

Listeners all over Ireland flocked to Liveline on Thursday afternoon – after some viewers called in to slam new TV series Normal People, which aired on RTÉ on Tuesday night.

The critically acclaimed show, directed by Lenny Abrahamson, has received rave reviews worldwide – but some Irish viewers described the show as being “like a porno”.

While one caller made an important point about the show promoting the importance of consent, as lead character Connell asks Marianne if she is okay during sex scenes, some viewers didn’t feel the same about the show’s intimate moments.

Outraged callers said watching young people having sex felt wrong, and said they even felt uncomfortable watching a teenager ‘driving and going to the pub’, despite being 17 at the time.

Take a look at some of the complaints below:

Mary tuned in to Normal People last night and she thinks it was like “something you would expect to see in a porno movie”. #liveline@joeliveline pic.twitter.com/mMoJwtMEvw — Liveline (@rteliveline) April 30, 2020

Clara – I’m a married adult and I thought it was awful to watch. I had to google the age of consent because they looked so young. -A 17 year old driving? A 17 year old in pubs? Ah, come on. -It’s filthy and I won’t be watching the rest of it.#liveline@joeliveline — Liveline (@rteliveline) April 30, 2020

Catherine – The Commandments are there to protect oneself and she feels sorry for the young girl in Normal People. – If someone has sex in a relationship it changes the relationship. #liveline@joeliveline — Liveline (@rteliveline) April 30, 2020

Despite the complaints, a lot of people chimed in to say the sex scenes are actually very important for young people to watch, as it clearly shows the importance of consent and the importance of using contraception.

Listeners took to Twitter to share their shock at some of the comments, adding that the Liveline episode may have been the best piece of entertainment since lockdown began.

‘How does a 17-year-old get a licence’ and go to the pub is the best Liveline outrage so far, never mind the sex — Orla Dwyer (@orladwyer_) April 30, 2020

#Liveline‘s demographics have shifted wildly in the last 30 mins — Jack Leahy (@jackwleahy) April 30, 2020

Agree with people ringing Liveline, fornication on TV is immoral. We should only be seeing portrayals of good, traditional, Catholic Irish relationships, where couples first meet on the day they’re married, ride once with the lights off, and don’t speak to each other for 40 years — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) April 30, 2020

Sally Rooney invented riding in 2018 and I, for one Joe, am AGHAST #liveline — Gearóidín McEvoy (@GaRoDean) April 30, 2020