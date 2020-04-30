Home Top Story Listeners flock to Liveline – as viewers SLAM new show Normal People...

Listeners flock to Liveline – as viewers SLAM new show Normal People for being ‘like a porno’

Some viewers felt the show's sex scenes were too much

By
Goss.ie
-
Listeners all over Ireland flocked to Liveline on Thursday afternoon – after some viewers called in to slam new TV series Normal People, which aired on RTÉ on Tuesday night.

The critically acclaimed show, directed by Lenny Abrahamson,  has received rave reviews worldwide – but some Irish viewers described the show as being “like a porno”.

While one caller made an important point about the show promoting the importance of consent, as lead character Connell asks Marianne if she is okay during sex scenes, some viewers didn’t feel the same about the show’s intimate moments.

Outraged callers said watching young people having sex felt wrong, and said they even felt uncomfortable watching a teenager ‘driving and going to the pub’, despite being 17 at the time.

Take a look at some of the complaints below:

Despite the complaints, a lot of people chimed in to say the sex scenes are actually very important for young people to watch, as it clearly shows the importance of consent and the importance of using contraception.

Listeners took to Twitter to share their shock at some of the comments, adding that the Liveline episode may have been the best piece of entertainment since lockdown began.

