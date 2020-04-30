Actor Paul Mescal and director Lenny Abrahamson give the best response to Liveline drama

The pair were listening to the complaints about their TV series

Actor Paul Mescal and director Lenny Abrahamson give the best response to...

Star of Normal People Paul Mescal and director Lenny Abrahamson have given the best response to multiple complaints about the show.

Listeners flocked to Liveline on Thursday afternoon, after complaints came in about the intense sex scenes in the series.

One caller compared the scenes to “like watching a porno” while others said two teenagers shouldn’t be having sex before marriage.

Lenny, who directed the series, Tweeted a photo of Joe Duffy looking stress out, writing “Poor Joe”.

You should be ashamed… — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) April 30, 2020

While Paul, who plays lead character Connell on the series, joked that he “should be ashamed” of making the sex scenes so graphic.

Some callers had even complained about Connell driving on the show, despite portraying a 17-year-old, who is legally able to hold a driver’s license.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: