Laura Whitmore defends baby bump snaps after receiving criticism online

The Irish presenter is expecting her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has defended her baby bump snaps, after receiving criticism online.

On Wednesday, the Irish presenter announced she was expecting her first child with her rumoured husband Iain Stirling.

Following the announcement, the 35-year-old showed off her baby bump for the first time in a photoshoot with Hunger Magazine.

After news that restrictions in London would be tightening, where Laura and Iain live, the expecting mum shared a photo from the shoot to Instagram captioned: “Guess it’s the sofa for the next while so… #tier4life.”

Laura’s post was unfortunately met with some negative comments, with one user writing: “Wheres your dignity, girl? Less is more.”

Hitting back, Laura quipped: “Where’s yours?”

Another user commented: “How can you ask for privacy whilst being pregnant whilst showing photos like this on Instagram!!!!”

The Bray native responded: “Because it’s my choice what I show. Quite simple really.”

Sharing the news of her pregnancy at the time, the Love Island presenter posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow to Instagram.

Laura captioned the post: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” she shared.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the Celebrity Juice panellist added.

Laura and Iain’s baby news came just hours after reports that they secretly tied the knot last month.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun, the couple tied the knot in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

An insider told the publication: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible. Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that the couple got engaged in South Africa back in February – but they never made an official announcement.

Months later, Iain was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger during an appearance on Loose Women in November.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island in February.

In recent months, Laura has also been spotted wearing a yellow diamond ring on her wedding finger.